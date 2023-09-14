Teachers union files appeal to Nevada Supreme Court over 'sickout' injunction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Education Association has filed an appeal over the injunction handed down after a judge found the recent wave of teacher "sickouts" to be a "strike."

On Wednesday, Clark County Judge Crystal Eller found "overwhelming and substantial evidence" that the mass callouts were a strike, which is illegal for teachers in Nevada. After the hearing, CCEA Executive Director John Vellardita told Channel 13 that he planned to appeal directly to the Supreme Court.

"We think that the underlying issue is what's going on in these schools and how teachers feel they're being treated," he said. "Unfortunately, the script today in front of the court was that this union engaged in an illegal strike, and we didn't do that."

No hearings have yet been scheduled for the matter.

This comes after the district saw a wave of unexpected staff shortages, forcing eight schools to cancel or combine classes for the day since Sept. 1. The latest closure was announced at Ulis Newton Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

The union continues to deny any involvement in the absences.