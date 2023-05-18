Driver in fatal 2015 Strip crash asks judge to dismiss attorney

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The driver involved in a fatal crash on the Las Vegas Strip is asking a judge to dismiss her attorney.

Lakeisha Holloway, also known as Paris Paradise Morton, is accused of intentionally driving onto a sidewalk in December 2015 outside of Planet Hollywood that killed one person and injured 37 others.

On Thursday, Holloway asked Clark County District Court judge Tierra Jones for a different court-appointed attorney to represent her. Holloway is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center. Records show she is facing 71 charges including murder, attempted murder, and battery. Morton rejected a plea bargain this week that would avoid trial.

According to her arrest report, Holloway told police that before the crash, she had been trying to sleep in her car with her then-3-year-old daughter, but that she kept getting run off by security at the properties she stopped at. Holloway had been in Las Vegas for about a week, homeless and living in her car. Police say she wasn't drunk but had marijuana in her system at the time.

Channel 13 previously spoke with Holloway who claimed she had no control over body or mind.

"There was a body that hit my windshield, this is the first thing I recall, and then there are people banging on my car then I blanked out,” Holloway said.

However, Holloway apologized and she said she didn't mean to hurt anyone.

The case has faced several delays that have prevented it from going to trial. In December 2021, Holloway asked for new council. In 2020, her court-appointed defense attorney said it would be unfair and a violation of due process to force Holloway to stand trial amid some concerns about her competency and ability to understand the charges against her.

Jones said there will be a sealed hearing on Wednesday morning with Holloway and her current attorney to discuss the motion to dismiss council.

Since the crash, Las Vegas officials have installed additional posts to protect pedestrians.