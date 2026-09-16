Domestic violence education conference takes place as incidents increase

The 2026 Guidance for Growth Conference happening this week has brought professionals from across the country to Las Vegas for education and conversation surrounding survivor-centered advocacy when it comes to domestic and sexual violence.

The conference is taking place as we've seen an increase in deadly domestic violence incidents here in the Valley that took place within weeks of each other.

Data from the Nevada Coalition to End and Domestic and Sexual Violence, Nevada remains one of the top sate for incidences of domestic violence. 45 people were killed statewide as a result of domestic violence in 2025. 40 of those deaths happened here in Clark County.

The organization says there's been an increase in sexual assault and domestic violence incidents and homicides. They're also seeing more of these violent incidents involving more people. It's a deadly trend we've seen right here in Las Vegas.

Just a few weeks ago, police identified a man who allegedly admitted to shooting and killing his girlfriend and her two children near Sahara and Decatur. A woman who was attacked with a blow torch and shot by her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in early August died earlier this month from her injuries. Her 15-year-old daughter was also shot and killed in the same incident. Earlier this year, a father held his 3-year-old son at gunpoint, killing him as police shot and killed the man at the same time.

Elizabeth Abdur-Raheem, the executive director of NCEDSV, says we're seeing more of these deadly incidents as tensions nationwide rise.

WATCH|Survivor-centered advocacy conference takes place as Las Vegas sees increase in deadly domestic violence incidents

Domestic Violence Incidents Trending Upward

"Any time tensions get higher for economic reasons, or other cultural reasons, we see increases in especially interpersonal violence," said Abdur-Raheem. "And then we have to understand that our gun culture means that when things get, you know, when tensions rise, it's more likely to be lethal when people have access to firearms."

Adbur-Raheem also added that leaving a domestic violence situation can be very difficult.

"One of the first things people do when they create abuse is they create isolation around the person. The other thing is, people need financial mobility," said Abdur-Raheem. "The other thing that victims know is that leaving is the most dangerous time. It is the time when most of the people are killed. It is very hard to leave. It takes a lot of resources and it also takes a lot of emotional courage."

Abdur-Raheem says hotlines ring across the state with people calling for help with a domestic violence incident every 6 minutes, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Advocates are ready to answer the call to believe people and get them the resources they need.

She also says it's extremely important for someone who is trying to support someone they know that is experiencing domestic violence, to continue supporting and believing them.

And if you need help, Abdur-raheem says you can always reach out to the NCEDSV here.

The Shade Tree is a 24/7 is also a domestic violence shelter and resource center. They have a 24-hour hotline you can call: 855-385-0072.

Wiafe and JFSA are here to help, offering resources and therapists to speak with.

And there are several other domestic violence resources if you need them: Crisis Support Services of Southern Nevada, Signs of HOPE, and Refuge for Women. Plus, there are also other resources from people who can help, like Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, and even the 988 Mental Health Crisis Hotline.