WATCH: Las Vegas police share new details in shooting that left man, child hostage dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon to share new details in a shooting that left two people dead, including a child.

Happening now

This is happening just hours after LVMPD identified two officers involved in the shooting.

We first told you about this incident as it unfolded on Tuesday morning.

Police say that just after 1:20 a.m., they were called to an apartment complex on Maryland Parkway near Wigwam Avenue by a woman who reported a domestic violence situation and said a man was trying to take her child.

When police arrived, investigators say the situation quickly escalated when a man exited the residence with the child and a gun.

"The suspect approached the officers, still holding the juvenile hostage, causing our officers to discharge their firearms, striking the suspect," Capt. Andrew Wiggins said previously. "Simultaneously, the suspect, while pointing his firearm in the direction of the juvenile, discharged the firearm."

On Thursday morning, LVMPD identified the officers who fired their weapons as 39-year-old Jonathan Lo and 26-year-old Damon O'Donnell. Lo has been with LVMPD since 2019, and O'Donnell joined the department in 2024, officials said.