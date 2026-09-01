Woman dies after blowtorch attack, shooting in domestic violence incident in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The woman attacked with a blowtorch and shot by her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident last month has died, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Nichole Drummond, 47, died on Saturday from thermal injuries sustained in the Aug. 10 incident in Spring Valley, as well as a gunshot wound to the right leg, the coroner's office said. Her 15-year-old daughter, Aven Ny'elle, was also shot and killed by the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Jason Simmons.

The incident unfolded around 12:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Pigeon Point Court, near the intersection of Peace Way.

Drummond made a desperate call to 911, where she told dispatchers that her boyfriend had a blowtorch and was "attempting to light her on fire," police said.

When police entered the home, they found Drummond's daughter unconscious and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also encountered a locked door to one of the bedrooms. When Officer Zaira Venegas-Hernandez attempted to kick it down, police said Simmons fired multiple rounds from behind the door, striking her. Venegas-Hernandez was hit in the chest and hospitalized, but survived her injuries.

After Venegas-Hernandez was shot, officers called in SWAT and crisis negotiators, who found Simmons dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

WATCH the full initial police briefing here: