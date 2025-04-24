Discount grocery store unveiling third Las Vegas location, latest in wave of recent openings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As shoppers continue to feel the strain of rising grocery costs on their wallets, upcoming store openings will hopefully offer some relief to valley residents.

Grocery Outlet Inc. will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest location in east Las Vegas on May 1.

Known for offering lower prices than conventional grocery stores, the new Grocery Outlet will be located at 9320 S Eastern Avenue.

This will be the third Grocery Outlet location in the valley, coming less than two years after the first Las Vegas store opened off Blue Diamond Road.

During the event, the store’s independent operators will donate $1,000 to The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, SafeNest, and Salvation Army of Southern Nevada.

Starting at 8 a.m., the first 100 customers will receive a Bliss Buck gift card for mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500. Shoppers will also receive one free reusable bag with their purchase through opening week, while supplies last.

This store opening comes just one week after three other grocery stores opened throughout the valley.

H Mart, one of the largest Asian supermarket chains in the U.S., opened its first Las Vegas location in Spring Valley off Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

The same day, ALDI opened two locations, one in Henderson and another in North Las Vegas, with a third set to open in May.

This increase in grocery store options for local shoppers comes after a recent study from Lending Tree shows Nevada households have the 4th-biggest grocery bills in the country.

Jhovani Carillo spoke to local shoppers about how they handle the rising costs.

The new Grocery Outlet location will open its doors at 10 a.m.