Grocery Outlet Bargain Market to open 450th location off Blue Diamond Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new "extreme-value" grocery retailer is set to open its 450th location off of Blue Diamond Road later this week.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is set to open its newest location on Thursday, and claims it will be offering the same brands as traditional grocery stores but at lower prices. According to the California-based retailer, each of the stores is independently operated by local families who are "committed to supporting communities."

“We are so thrilled to be a part of this milestone opening in Las Vegas and providing some relief to the community with big savings on quality groceries,” said Independent Operators Ernesto and Dana Sesma. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives us the ability to grow our business, create new jobs, and more importantly, give back to the local community.”

From now through September 28, customers may enter for a chance to win $1,000 in groceries online.

The first 100 customers attending the ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday will receive Grocery Outlet Bliss Buck gift cards in mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500.

In addition, all shoppers will receive a free limited-edition reusable bag while supplies last—limit 1.