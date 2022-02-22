Digging deeper: What's driving up Vegas area home prices? What does it mean for those who live here?

SOUTHERN NEVADA (KTNV) — Home prices continue to soar in the Las Vegas area. What does that mean for those who live here? 13 Action News digs deeper into the housing market in Southern Nevada.

The struggle for buyers

Rising home prices and shrinking inventory are making it a tough time to buy a house in Las Vegas. The median price for a single-family home has reached $435,000. Anchor Abel Garcia spoke with prospective home buyers about their struggles to find a place to live in the competitive market. READ MORE

Seller's market

Not everyone is struggling, though. Anchor Abel Garcia spoke with a seller and a real estate agent about what the rising home costs mean to them.

Watch 13 Action News at 6 p.m. to watch his full report.

Skyrocketing rents

For many, rent is going up faster than their paychecks. In the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, median rents rose over 19% from December 2020 to December 2021, according to Realtor.com. Anchor Dave Courvoisier has the story of a local renter who is scared increased housing prices will affect her rent, and a housing expert weighs in.

Watch 13 Action News at 6 p.m. to watch his full report.

Renter's application fees

The Las Vegas rental market has gone crazy in recent months. It's not just the shortage of available rentals, but the money you have to cough up before you even sign a lease. 13 Chief Investigative Reporter Darcy Spears takes a closer look at rental application fees: the up-front money you shell out just to be considered as a potential tenant. READ MORE

Watch 13 Action News at 6 p.m. to watch her full report.



For more in-depth reporting in the Las Vegas area watch, 13 Investigates' multi-part series looking into allegations of pets in peril at the Animal Foundation on ktnv.com/AnimalFoundation, or check out our special series "Meadows to Metropolis" examining what rapid growth means for our future on ktnv.com/Growth.

