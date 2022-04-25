Operation HOME: Helping to house people in Southern Nevada in need of a home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Operation HOME! is a community-wide effort to quickly and permanently house members of the Southern Nevada community who are in need of a home, according to helphopehome.org.

To help this initiative, the Clark County Government is offering bonuses to landlords who help home Nevadans through this program.

Local landlords are now being offered $1,000 bonuses for every apartment or home they rent our through the community’s Operation HOME! program. The program's goal is to find homes for people in need - it has already helped nearly 300 households.https://t.co/R4nrxrngnN#Vegas pic.twitter.com/oijRIlq0fr — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 24, 2022

According to Clark County's Twitter post, the program has already helped nearly 300 households.

The program said they are asking landlords to help find homes for 2,022 unhoused individuals by the end of 2022. Operation HOME needs more affordable rental units in Southern Nevada to help people in our community become financially independent and thrive.

Studio, one and two bedroom rentals as well as bigger units are being requested.