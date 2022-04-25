Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Operation HOME: Helping to house people in Southern Nevada in need of a home

homes for sale las vegas.PNG
John Locher/AP Photo
File image of homes for sale in Las Vegas.
homes for sale las vegas.PNG
Posted at 5:32 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 20:32:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Operation HOME! is a community-wide effort to quickly and permanently house members of the Southern Nevada community who are in need of a home, according to helphopehome.org.

To help this initiative, the Clark County Government is offering bonuses to landlords who help home Nevadans through this program.

According to Clark County's Twitter post, the program has already helped nearly 300 households.

The program said they are asking landlords to help find homes for 2,022 unhoused individuals by the end of 2022. Operation HOME needs more affordable rental units in Southern Nevada to help people in our community become financially independent and thrive.

Studio, one and two bedroom rentals as well as bigger units are being requested.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH