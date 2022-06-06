State lawmakers meet to address rising rent costs, lack of affordable housing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rising rent is top of mind for many people in southern Nevada and so far, there is no relief in sight.

Rental rate increases are now forcing people to rethink their housing arrangements.

“How do you look at somebody and tell them you’re going to be homeless. The anxiety part of it is not knowing what’s going to happen,” said Marie Edwards, who helps care for her mother.

Edwards’ mother’s rent was recently increased by $500.

“There’s just no way we can afford that. She is retired and lives on a fixed income. I don’t know what to do,” Edwards said.

As many people, like Edwards and her mother, struggle to pay rising rents, lawmakers are working to answer a critical question: What can they do to make rents more affordable?

On Monday, Congressman Steven Horsford will host Secretary Marcia Fudge, 18th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, NV, to highlight ways in which the federal, state, and local governments are working to support and address housing access and affordability.

“Too many of my constituents are struggling to survive with the increased cost of rent and to keep a roof over their head. That’s why I remain laser-focused on solutions to ensure housing and neighborhoods are safe, affordable, and provide an excellent quality of life, both in the short-term and in the future,” Congressman Horsford said.