Developers turn to golf clubs to build housing projects in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's getting harder to find places to build houses, particularly affordable housing, as the land here in Southern Nevada becomes more limited. What used to be the Royal Links Golf Club, is now under construction to build 1600 homes.

Mercedes Wright has lived in a neighborhood just across the street from the construction site here for six years, she says she chose this neighborhood for the peace and quiet, but she says that may no longer be the case with all the homes coming to the area.

"They are bringing affordable housing to the area, which we certainly need, but I do wish the homes were not built so close and as congested,” Wright said.

The Royal Links Golf Club in Sunrise Manor stopped operations in late December. Tom McCormick, the owner of Touchstone Living, says the golf course was here for 25 years and was not getting much use. He wanted to give the land a new life, so they purchased it in December and have begun building a town-home development. The prices for the home range from $200,000 to $300,000 dollars a home.

"We target renters, a lot of renters are only renters because they can't become a homeowner, so we want to make home ownership possible," McCormick said.

He says these homes are designed to be cost-effective and environmentally friendly. He says the land is limited in Las Vegas and this is the best way to re-purpose it.

"We need it badly, and the kind of response we have heard from people; we have already had over a thousand phone calls since we put up the sign on Sunday," McCormick said.

About 15 minutes away from Royal Links Golf Club is Desert Pines Golf Club. The City of Las Vegas is planning to bring more economic development to the area by closing the golf course.

Part of the City's 2050 Master Plan is to turn this golf course into affordable housing and commercial space. Kevin Mcginnis, a Club Member, says while we need the housing, he's sad to see the end of a place that created many memories for him and his family.

"There's not a lot of places like that, so this is a cool spot to be and for it to go away is not a cool thing," Mcginnis said.

The City says they are still looking for developers to take on the Desert Pines project. Developers here at Royal Links say they hope to have their first homeowners later this year.