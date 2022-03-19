Las Vegans struggle to keep up with the increase in rents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The spike in rent is not stopping any time soon, and the cost of living in Las Vegas has led people to the verge of homelessness. Many landlords have been increasing the rent for tenants, leaving some no choice but to move to a weekly.

Kisha Walker is one of many who are struggling with the rent increases.

Walker and her husband had to leave their previous rental after their landlord raised their rent by nearly $300.

“It is upsetting, because you aren’t getting anything more from them raising the rent; it is just out of control,” Walker said.

Walker is now at Siegel Suites, where the cost to live is more affordable for her, but she says paying rent increases during these times is not feasible.

“Especially with rising prices of the groceries and the gas, it just is putting a dent in your budget,” Walker said.

She is not alone. During the Clark County Commission meeting on Tuesday, commissioner William McCurdy says he's received around 280 emails from constituents concerned about rent increases in the valley and where to go.

“A lot of our properties are at 90%, and they are filling up fast,” Tim Mullin said.

Mullin, with Siegel Suites, says there is an influx of people asking for availability. Many are leaving their previous rentals and coming to weekly rentals because of increased rates. Mullin says their prices are about 15 to 20 percent less than the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

“Even a couple of years ago, when rents were not that high, we were still at 90% percent capacity, because we are one of the very few affordable options in this city,” Mullin said.

Many wonder if this is even possible, for landlords to increase the rent this much. 13 Investigates spoke with Taylor Altman, an attorney with the consumer rights project for The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

“There are no rent control laws in Nevada,” Altman said. “Landlords can increase the rent to as much as the market will bear.”

Altman says landlords must provide a 60-day notice if they plan to increase rent once the lease is up. A 60-day notice is also required for month-to-month renters, and week-to-week tenants must be given at least 30-days written notice.

Rae Haegan says fees are also going through the roof, making it even harder to afford to live. As a single parent, they are close to reaching their breaking point.

“Prices out here, my income is still lower than my rent. It’s hard for everyone right now,” Haegan said.

13 Action News did reach out to Clark County to get an update from commissioners about this situation and, at this point, they were not able to respond.

Now to help this situation, Siegle Suites plans to host a series of community events that will provide food, health care, and other resources.

All events will start at 9 a.m. and continue until supplies last. Dates and locations are listed below:



Tuesday, March 22 – Siegel Suites Sahara, 250 Teddy Dr. (Sahara and Interstate 15)

Tuesday, April 12 – Siegel Suites Twain 3, 454 East Twain Ave. (Twain Ave. and Paradise Rd.)

Tuesday, May 10 – Siegel Slots & Suites, 5230 East Craig Rd. (East Craig Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd. North)

Tuesday, June 7 – Siegel Suites Bonanza, 600 E. Bonanza Rd. (Bonanza Rd and Las Vegas Blvd. North)

Tuesday, June 28 – Siegel Select Las Vegas Blvd, 7260 Las Vegas Blvd South. (Las Vegas Blvd. South and Warm Springs Rd.)

Tuesday, July 26 – Siegel Select Flamingo, 2530 E. Flamingo Rd. (Flamingo Rd. and Eastern Ave.)

Tuesday, August 9 – Siegel Suites Paradise, 2000 Paradise Rd. (Paradise Rd. and St. Louis Ave.)

Tuesday, September 6 – Siegel Suites MLK, 100 S. Martin L King Blvd. (Martin L King Blvd. and U.S. 95)

Tuesday, September 20 – Siegel Select Convention Center, 220 Convention Center Dr. (Convention Center Dr. and Las Vegas Blvd. South)

Tuesday, October 4 – Siegel Suites Boulder 1, 4823 Boulder Hwy. (Boulder Hwy. and S. Nellis Blvd.)

Tuesday, November 8 – Siegel Suites Charleston Plaza, 401 E. Charleston Blvd. (Charleston Blvd. and Las Vegas Blvd. South)

Tuesday, December 6 – Siegel Suites Fremont, 1500 Fremont St. (Fremont St. and 15th St.)

