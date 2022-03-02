Clark County approves funds for 602 apartments for low-income families, seniors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A plan to provide approximately $5.6 million in funds for seven new affordable housing developments in Clark County earned the unanimous approval of the county commission on Tuesday.

Commissioners say the new developments would add 602 apartments for low-income families and seniors.

The seven projects include:



$1 million to assist with constructing an affordable family community with 80 housing units on the northeast corner of Decatur Boulevard and Pyle Avenue (south valley, east of I-5 in the Enterprise area) $1 million for construction of a 125-unit community for seniors that will be located at the southwest corner of Buffalo Drive and Cactus Avenue (south valley, also in the Enterprise area) $500,000 for phase 2 of the 1501 LLC Apartments, a 40-unit apartment development for families at 1501 S. Decatur Boulevard (near the Oakey Boulevard intersection) $500,000 to assist with phase 2 of the Donna Louise apartments, a 48-unit development for families at 6275 Donna Street in North Las Vegas (in the area of Centennial Parkway and North 5th Street) $1.3 million to assist with the planned fourth phase of the Tempo Senior Apartments, which will add 208 units to the complex on the northeast corner of Russell Road and Boulder Highway $860,000 for the West Sahara Senior Housing II development, which is expected to provide 65 units for people over the age of 55 at 8007 W. Sahara Ave. (on Sahara Ave. between Buffalo Drive and Cimarron Road) $500,000 to assist with phase II of Hafen Village, a 36-unit family development at 850 W. Hafen Lane in Mesquite.

The county says these developments will have income limits and other requirements for potential tenants, and noted the projects will need additional government approvals.

The county is also working with a developer to build more than 100 for-sale affordable homes in southwest Las Vegas, officials noted.

Since January 2020, Clark County has supported more than 1,100 affordable housing units, both completed and under construction — but officials believe there is currently a shortage of more than 80,000 homes for residents who earn less than 50% of the area median income and are considered extremely low-income or very low-income.

"The lack of affordable housing in Southern Nevada greatly affects those working to escape homelessness and those at risk of becoming homeless," county officials said.

Through funding for affordable housing opportunities and for homeless outreach and shelter services, county leaders say they are working to address these issues.

The developments the county allocated funds for on Tuesday will "provide much-needed affordable housing for our older neighbors and families struggling to make ends meet," said Jim Gibson, commission chairman. "It is important that we continue to support the construction of new affordable homes in Southern Nevada so residents of all income levels have safe and decent places to live."

