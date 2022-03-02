The cost of living in Las Vegas may never be the same

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's no secret, it's getting more expensive to live in Las Vegas. Rent has jumped for tenants across the valley and more and more people simply can't afford it.

Tricia Kean spoke with a local expert who says this isn't just a trend. This is the new cost of living in Las Vegas.

"It went up $205, which is a big increase. I wasn't prepared for that," says Lamesha Rowe.

RENT INCREASE

She doesn't know what she's going to do. The rent just increased for her North Las Vegas home near Gowan and Clayton.

"So I reapplied for the CHAP program again to see if they can jump in and offer some assistance," says Lamesha.

Making matters worse, Lamesha lost her childcare job during the pandemic. Even though she's working again, she's still playing catch up.

"Behind on rent. Still behind a little bit on utilities, water, gas, electric. But it's definitely it's scary at this point. I'm just thinking like, what are we going to do next?" says Lamesha.

Lamesha isn't alone. According to Rent.com Las Vegas rental prices jumped nearly 30 percent last year. Keith Thomsen with Large Vision Property Management says some had it even worse.

"Some owners socked it to them. I mean 33 percent, 40 percent raises in rents, which has created tremendous problems for these tenants," says Thomsen.

PRICED OUT

"So a lot of people are getting priced out of Las Vegas," says Tricia. "Yes, exactly," says Thomsen.

He says in some cases tenants are being forced to find roommates.

"You're seeing more and more people move in with family and friends. You're seeing more and more families grouped together... Our biggest thing that we're seeing now is people who do apply, aren't making the three times the rent standard," says Thomsen.

To make matters worse, Thomsen expects the rental market to heat up, as potential homebuyers face climbing home prices and interest rates.

"They will be coming back into the rental market and I think those people will start driving up the rental prices again... I see that becoming a problem. We do not have enough houses or rentals in this city for the number of people who live here," says Thomsen.

"What year do you think it's going to take off?" asks Tricia. "I think by the end of this year, rents will start going back up again," says Thomsen.

ANY RELIEF?

So the real question is when. When can renters expect to finally see some relief? Some say that may not happen.

Rent.com says hot markets are remaining hot. So don't expect to see a decrease any time soon.

In fact, Data Journalist Jon Leckie with Rent.com tells 13 Action News, he would be surprised if rents ever return to pre-pandemic levels, even if they level off some. Thomsen agrees.

"As more sports teams come here and as we grow into so many more avenues where we didn't have before, yeah, we're going to become the expensive city to live in," says Thomsen.

That's not very reassuring news for renters like Lamesha.

"I don't know what to do at this point. I don't know, because again, I'm behind and I haven't really been able to set aside any savings," says Lamesha.

WORK WITH LANDLORD

Lamesha is working with her landlord and keeping him aware of her situation. She says other struggling renters should do the same.

"I've already let him know. Going into March, I'm trying to catch up," says Lamesha.

But if she can't get help from CHAP, Lamesha admits she might have to make a difficult decision.

"I'd have to leave the state. I have no family here. I'd have to go back to California, which is ridiculous," says Lamesha.

If you're struggling to pay your rent, the CARES Housing Assistance Program or CHAP may be able to help.