Experts urge valley residents to seek help amid rise in deadly domestic violence incidents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Domestic violence experts said incidents are on the rise in the valley, following multiple deadly cases within a month of each other.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham talked with multiple experts about what victims can do and what to watch for:

Deadly domestic violence incidents prompt experts to urge valley residents to seek help

On Tuesday night, a man told police he shot and killed his girlfriend and her two children. In early August, a mom and her 15-year-old daughter were both killed. The woman was attacked with a blowtorch and shot by her boyfriend.

Melinda Wiafe, a therapist with the Jewish Family Service Agency, said the trend is deeply troubling.

"Very prevalent. Domestic violence is definitely up on the rise," Wiafe said. "It's disheartening and it's shocking."

Wiafe said she has seen an increase in cases involving children. Earlier this year, a father held his 3-year-old son at gunpoint, killing him, while police shot and killed the man at the same time.

Wiafe said aggressors and victims often share recognizable warning signs.

"A lot of the aggressors, they are dealing with stress, they are isolated, they are not talking to anybody," Wiafe said. "Usually the victims, they have been in this pattern for so long they have almost been immobilized in fear.

"Right now people are really suffering and we have become almost kind of a society that is going quiet," Wiafe added.

Wiafe said there are ways to escape dangerous situations.

"Start talking about it, go to some of these local shelters and just get guidance. Ask about what is kind of the steps of it. Sometimes it works better with a plan," Wiafe said.

Linda Perez, CEO of The Shade Tree, a 24/7 domestic violence shelter, said the community has a role to play in identifying victims.

"It is extremely important for family members and loved ones to pay attention," Perez said. "You might start seeing a change in their behavior where they don't seem that way. There might be a change in their appearance. Maybe they're not wearing makeup, maybe they're not getting dressed up."

If you or anyone you know is going through domestic violence, there are several resources for you to find help.

The Shade Tree is a 24/7 domestic violence shelter and resource center. CEO Linda Perez tells me you can call them at any time to get help. They have a 24-hour hotline you can call: 855-385-0072.

Wiafe and JFSA are here to help, offering resources and therapists to speak with.

There are several other domestic violence resources: Crisis Support Services of Southern Nevada, Signs of HOPE, Refuge for Women, plus there are also other resources from people who can help, like Las Vegas Metropolitan police, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and even the 988 mental health crisis hotline.

All of these resources are available in our valley and can hopefully help stop this deadly trend.

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