Dead man found in a wash, officials believe he went missing on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was found dead in a Las Vegas Wash on Friday morning.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, he was found in the 5400 block of Club House Drive, which is near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

The Coroner's Office said they believe the man was reported missing on Wednesday. On Wednesday night, Clark County was under a flood advisory as the Hurricane Hilary storm system passed through the valley.

Several people were reportedly swept away in washes. One man was rescued near the Strip by the Clark County Fire Department. When the man was pulled out of the water, he told first responders that two others had been swept downstream. They said they attempted to find the two but that third-party witnesses said the two people who matched that description climbed out of the water.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas police said they believed at least one person was still missing. The man was last seen at Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Crews said they positioned themselves along the banks to Sloan Avenue and they also used a police air unit but they weren't able to find the man. The coroner's office didn't confirm whether or not the man found on Friday morning was that person.