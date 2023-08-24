Clark County Fire Department rescued man in Strip wash during flood advisory

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department confirmed Thursday that they rescued one man from a wash near the Strip but did not see three other victims reported.

Reports of victims swept in washes were told to officials during a flood advisory Wednesday night. The second one was in the east valley.

FLOOD ADVISORY: Flood advisory in effect for Clark County Wednesday

The first report was between 8:59 p.m. and 9:23 p.m. The Clark County Fire Department said it was for three people in the wash near Winnick Avenue and Koval Lane.

The fire department responded with three engines, one heavy rescue unit, one rescue, and a battalion chief. A man was assisted out of the water. According to the man saved, he reported two additional people swept downstream.

An additional party also said they spotted a third victim in the wash.

Officials said they attempted to spot and rescue the other victims but were later told by third-party witnesses that the two people who matched the description climbed out of the water.

"Aside from the man who was helped from the water, none of the other three victims were ever spotted by CCFD personnel," officials said.

The flood advisory lasted until 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.