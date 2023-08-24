Watch Now
Local News

Actions

1 man, possibly 2 more 'being washed away' in east valley; LVMPD on scene

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
police-lights
Posted at 11:02 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 02:02:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are responding to a man "being washed away" Wednesday night.

Las Vegas police and the fire department responded around 9:24 p.m. at the scene of Sahara Avenue from Lamb to Nellis boulevards.

Officers said park police attempted to rescue one man, but were unsuccessful. There are air units and search and rescue patrol on scene attempting to rescue and locate the man.

"Per another citizen," police said. "There may be two additional people who were also washed away from the area of Nellis and Sahara."

KTNV will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH