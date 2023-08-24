Las Vegas police, fire departments performing water rescue near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are attempting to rescue people who "possibly washed away" Wednesday night.

FLOOD ADVISORY: Flood advisory in effect for Clark County Wednesday

Police said several citizens called LVMPD after claiming to hear and see people washed away in a canal at 230 E. Flamingo Road near Koval Lane.

Police have been on scene since 8:56 p.m. Police said the fire department arrived, and they retrieved one person.

"Rescue efforts are underway," police said. "One woman is believed to be missing."

KTNV will provide updates as they become available.

The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a flood advisory for the valley, especially for parts of Henderson, until 10:15 p.m.