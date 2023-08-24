Flood advisory in effect for Clark County Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A flood advisory is in effect for Clark County on Wednesday night as monsoon rains move through the region.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas says heavy rains, especially in Henderson, could cause flooding and standing water through 10:45 p.m.

Heavy rain in portions of Henderson could lead to minor flooding and standing water on area roads through 10:15 pm. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/nqqJ1db5Uj — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 24, 2023

The weather service said heavy rain because of earlier thunderstorms has subsided. However, the valley can expect minor street flooding.