Flood advisory in effect for Clark County Wednesday

Rain on the Las Vegas skyline August 23, 2023
Posted at 8:53 PM, Aug 23, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A flood advisory is in effect for Clark County on Wednesday night as monsoon rains move through the region.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas says heavy rains, especially in Henderson, could cause flooding and standing water through 10:45 p.m.

The weather service said heavy rain because of earlier thunderstorms has subsided. However, the valley can expect minor street flooding.

