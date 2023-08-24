Clark County fire officials said no one was found after reports of people swept in east valley wash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department updated their search and rescue Thursday for at least one person in the east valley Wednesday night.

Officials said they received two reports of people swept in washes in the valley during a flood advisory Wednesday night. The first one was near the Strip.

Las Vegas police said they were responding to at least one person missing. Still, a citizen reported that "there may be two additional people who were also washed away from the area of Nellis and Sahara."

The fire department responded with two engines and one battalion chief to Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue. They arrived to see the Clark County Office of Public Safety and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department already on scene.

Officials spread themselves along the wash from Boulder Highway to Nellis Boulevard but were not able to locate the reported man.

CCFD said the man was last seen at Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Crews said they positioned themselves along the banks to Sloan.

A Las Vegas police air unit was also used, but all attempts were unsuccessful.

The fire department said the morning after, they patrolled the area in an attempt to locate people who may have been swept downstream, but no one was found.

The flood advisory lasted until 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.