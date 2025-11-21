LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas prepares for Formula 1, cybersecurity experts say the race isn't just happening on the track — it's online too.

Imagine you're heading to the Strip for the race and receive a text offering last-minute ticket upgrades or a QR code for a parking discount. It looks real, so you tap it. That one moment of convenience could be the opening a hacker needs to steal your information.

WATCH | What cybersecurity experts say about F1

Cybersecurity experts warn of increased scam risks during Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

"When you have a big event like this, it puts a target on Las Vegas' back. Cyber attacks can be absolutely crippling. It can affect businesses… everything from infrastructure to utilities," Cutler said.

Las Vegas is already on the radar for cyber criminals, and we've seen it firsthand. The state's ransomware attack shut down major systems. Before that, the MGM hack cost tens of millions and exposed guest data.

Now add hundreds of thousands of visitors, packed hotels, and constant digital transactions — it creates what cybersecurity experts call the "perfect opportunity window."

Locals are just as much a target as tourists.

"Cyber criminals know we're all hyped up about F1 right now. You might get emails that sound too good to be true," Cutler said.

During F1 weekend, locals can expect more fake emails, texts, and even social media messages — all pretending to be from teams, hotels, or ticket companies.

It's not just your inbox. Cyber experts say your passwords, your apps, even your outdated software can make you an easy target — especially when the city is under unusual pressure.

"You need strong, unique passwords for every account," Cutler said.

Nevada remains a big target for one simple reason: money, people, and constant movement.

"You don't want to fall for a phishing attack that steals your credentials or downloads malware," Cutler said.

