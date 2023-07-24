Watch Now
Culinary Union, Sphere officials reach neutrality agreement to organize workers

Sphere
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 15:35:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Culinary Union and MSG Las Vegas have entered into a neutrality agreement.

On Monday, the union made the announcement saying this gives workers at the Sphere the right to decide whether to unionize.

The union reached a similar agreement with the Venetian last month.

Sphere unveiled their nightly light shows on July 4, which features multiple designs including basketballs, eyeballs, and snowglobes.

Sphere is scheduled to open in September with U2 being the first band to take the stage. Production is also underway on the Sphere experience "Postcard From Earth."

Officials at Sphere previously said they were expecting to hire up to 3,000 workers. The Culinary Union currently represents 60,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas and Reno.

