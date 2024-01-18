Culinary Union members planning to picket Sahara, STRAT on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As labor negotiations continue with properties across Las Vegas, Culinary Union members are preparing to pick at the Sahara and STRAT on Friday. Culinary Union officials state they will be picketing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those are two of the properties that have not agreed to terms on a new contract for hospitality workers. According to the Culinary Union, they are still working through negotiations with the following properties:



Circus Circus

Hilton Grand Vacations

Rio

Sahara Las Vegas

STRAT

Treasure Island

Virgin Hotels

Westgate

Binion's

Circa

Downtown Grand

El Cortez

Four Queens

Fremont

Golden Gate

Golden Nugget

Main Street

The D Casino

Plaza

The last Culinary Union contract with those properties expired on June 1, 2024 and all contract extensions have been terminated, according to the union. Terms and conditions of an expired collective bargaining agreement are still in place, including wages, benefits, and job security protections. However, workers can go on strike at any time.

Union officials have released the upcoming negotiation schedule.



Jan. 18: Golden Nugget

Jan. 19: Rio, The D, Circa, Golden Gate

Jan. 22: Sahara

Jan. 23: STRAT, Downtown Grand

Jan. 24: Plaza

Jan. 25: Circus Circus, Fremont, Main Street Station

Jan. 26: El Cortez

The Culinary Union previously announced they have set a strike deadline for Friday, Feb. 2 at 5 a.m.

Over the past couple of months, the Culinary Union has reached agreements and new contracts with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, the Four Seasons, Mirage/Hard Rock, Trump Hotel Las Vegas, Waldorf Astoria, and the Tropicana.