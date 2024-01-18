Culinary Union members planning to picket Sahara, STRAT on Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As labor negotiations continue with properties across Las Vegas, Culinary Union members are preparing to pick at the Sahara and STRAT on Friday. Culinary Union officials state they will be picketing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Those are two of the properties that have not agreed to terms on a new contract for hospitality workers. According to the Culinary Union, they are still working through negotiations with the following properties:
- Circus Circus
- Hilton Grand Vacations
- Rio
- Sahara Las Vegas
- STRAT
- Treasure Island
- Virgin Hotels
- Westgate
- Binion's
- Circa
- Downtown Grand
- El Cortez
- Four Queens
- Fremont
- Golden Gate
- Golden Nugget
- Main Street
- The D Casino
- Plaza
The last Culinary Union contract with those properties expired on June 1, 2024 and all contract extensions have been terminated, according to the union. Terms and conditions of an expired collective bargaining agreement are still in place, including wages, benefits, and job security protections. However, workers can go on strike at any time.
RELATED LINK: Culinary Union eyes finish line for Las Vegas worker labor deals
Union officials have released the upcoming negotiation schedule.
- Jan. 18: Golden Nugget
- Jan. 19: Rio, The D, Circa, Golden Gate
- Jan. 22: Sahara
- Jan. 23: STRAT, Downtown Grand
- Jan. 24: Plaza
- Jan. 25: Circus Circus, Fremont, Main Street Station
- Jan. 26: El Cortez
The Culinary Union previously announced they have set a strike deadline for Friday, Feb. 2 at 5 a.m.
RELATED LINK: What will happen if the Culinary Union strikes?
Over the past couple of months, the Culinary Union has reached agreements and new contracts with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, the Four Seasons, Mirage/Hard Rock, Trump Hotel Las Vegas, Waldorf Astoria, and the Tropicana.