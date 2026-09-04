Video shows how Las Vegas police tracked down Zymire Hughes, accused of terrorizing people in Philadelphia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New video shows how Las Vegas police tracked down the man accused of chasing and terrorizing people in Philadelphia while wearing a creepy mask — and who helped them do it.

Zymire Hughes was arrested in Las Vegas after allegedly chasing several people in Philadelphia. He faces assault charges.

In the video, Metro police enter a convenience store looking for a woman who knows Hughes. Officers handcuff the woman and walk her outside the store, where she tells them she can help get Hughes out of a nearby apartment.

In the exchange, officers make clear they are prepared to force their way in if Hughes does not come out voluntarily.

WATCH | Video shows how police tracked Philadelphia mask suspect in Las Vegas

Video shows how police tracked Philadelphia mask suspect in Las Vegas

"Here's the deal: Is Zymire inside?" an officer said.

"Do I know Zymire? Yes," the woman said.

"Is he inside the apartment?" the officer said.

"Can I have him come outside the apartment?" the woman said.

"Zymire needs to come outside," the officer said.

"And I will make sure he comes outside," the woman said.

"... One of two things is going to happen. We're either going to have you call him and he's going to come outside or they're going to kick down the door with a search warrant," the officer said.

Additional video shows Hughes being placed in handcuffs.

Pennsylvania officials now have 30 days to pick Hughes up. As of the latest check, he was not showing up in the Clark County Detention Center database, which could mean he is in their custody.

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