Man sought for assault in 'Chucky'-style mask arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man suspected of assaulting multiple people in the Philadelphia area while wearing a "Chucky"-style horror mask was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to police in Philadelphia, 21-year-old Zymire Hughes is accused of chasing a 40-year-old woman, who stumbled and was injured. You may have seen the viral video from this encounter showing the woman being chased by a man in a horror mask.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said the masked person allegedly asked the woman, "Are you ready to die?" while chasing her.

In a news conference Tuesday night in Philadelphia, the U.S. Marshals said Hughes was arrested at an apartment complex in the southeast valley he had been staying at for the past five days. He is currently in the Clark County Detention Center as he awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.

Investigators say they have reason to believe Hughes has threatened or chased at least a half dozen people.

"He's targeting men and women, just whoever he appears to come across," Smith said.

Police said Hughes "has a tendency" to travel back and forth between the West Coast and Philadelphia, including Los Angeles and the Las Vegas area.

Police previously said Hughes could face charges including terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, reckless endangerment and intimidation.