VIDEO: Disturbing video of dog rescue by Las Vegas police released, woman arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have released video of them rescuing 3 dogs from a hot car in a parking lot in the 5200 block of South Fort Apache.

One of the three dogs had to be euthanized. Las Vegas police are using the video to remind dog owners not to leave their dogs in a hot car.

WARNING: The video is disturbing.

⚠️Thanks to an alert citizen as well as a security guard, we were able to step in and save more dogs in distress. This happened last week in the 5200 block of South Fort Apache. Sadly one of the three dogs did not survive. One person was arrested. pic.twitter.com/zoGUH2ri6Z — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 30, 2021

According to an arrest report received last week, 62-year-old Yean Sia was arrested at the same location on July 22 after 3 dogs were left in her vehicle while she shopped at Walmart.

She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on 3 counts of willful malicious torture of an animal.

The report says that a security officer called the police at about 9:30 a.m. July 22 after he was hailed down by a Redbull employee named Jason Brown who noticed the dogs inside the vehicle appeared to be in distress.

The security officer observed that the dogs were panting and their tongues were hanging out. This is what dogs do when they are attempting to cool themselves.

The police officers had to carry the pugs to their car because the dogs could not stand. The pugs, named Zachary and Howie, were taken to an animal hospital. At the hospital, Zachary began having seizures as a result of heatstroke and was euthanized.

A German Shepherd named Donna did not need medical intervention.

The animal hospital credited the quick actions of all those involved with rescuing the dogs before they all became victims of the heat.

Police say it as 96 degrees at the time of the incident.

