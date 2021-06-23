Mistakes dog owners make when handling their pets in the heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Well-meaning dog owners still make mistakes in the heat that can cost a dogs’ life.

Dog owner Jonathan exclaimed: "It’s crazy that people leave their dogs out on the street right now. They’re walking them around on the asphalt. It’s way too hot."

Here’s the case of dice and diamond. Their owner thought they were doing the right thing by putting the dogs in the garage away from direct sunlight.

Little did they know that the hot air was still seeping in, killing the dogs.

INCIDENT: Las Vegas woman arrested after 2 dogs die in garage

"Dogs are dying out there and people are getting arrested. It was in the news today that there was a woman arrested for two dogs left in a garage. Pets have no voice. They depend on you for their care," president of Nevada Voters for Animals Gina Greisen said.

RELATED: Animal cruelty and heat focus of Las Vegas City Council meeting

Dogs are at risk of heat stroke in as little as 80 degrees. They don’t sweat like we do to cool down. Their bodies are built to hold in the heat.

So that leaves panting as the primary source to circulate air through their bodies, but some dogs have breathing problems.

Managing Vet for West Russell Animal Hospital Heather Benson explains: "In Las Vegas, short nose dogs are very popular. Like french bulldogs, english bulldogs and pugs. Those dogs have changes to their airways that makes it more difficult for them to cool off. So overweight, older, and short-nose dogs are more prone to heat related injuries."

Protect their paws with boots.

"Unfortunately every year we do see pets that come in with heat related injuries. They’re prone to injuring their feet. They can burn their pads on the ground because it is so hot. Even though they have that padding it’s not enough to keep the heat from getting inside their feet," says Benson

RELATED: How to keep your dog safe during Las Vegas summer heat, when to walk them

Shave them appropriately, because contrary to popular belief, their fur protects them from overheating and sunburn. Lastly, have proper cooling devices both inside and outside.

Benson says: "Hot days are not the time to take our pets out and to start getting exercise. Just like us, you need to work into conditioning and do the same thing for your pets. When we get to the temperatures that we are at right now it is dangerous and they don’t survive. If you’re going to have to leave your pets outside during these hot days we are having right now, one option would be to use a day boarding facility. Dog daycare facilities and veterinary hospitals do have the ability to leave your pet there for the day."

Las Vegas is not an ideal climate to leave dogs outside, but if you must leave your dog outside you need to make sure there is proper cooling in place.

INFORMATION HERE: What you need to know about hot weather and dogs

No one can deny the joy pets bring to our lives and how important it is to keep them safe.