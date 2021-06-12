How to keep your dog safe during Las Vegas summer heat, when to walk them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With temperatures in the triple digits, it's important to know how to keep your pets safe, including when to walk them and how to protect their paws.

Would you walk barefoot on the pavement in the Las Vegas heat?

Your dog will never turn down a walk, so Pawtastic Friends says you need to play it smart.

"Please do not let your dogs walk outside when it's super hot," said Michael Novelli, a co-founder of the nonprofit. "Their pads on their paws are very susceptible to getting burned and injured, and it's just not worth it."

Novelli says the best time to go for a walk is early in the morning or late at night.

"When the sun is down and the pavements not too hot," he advised. "What we say is, feel the pavement. If the pavements too hot for your hand, it's too hot for their paws."

One thing to note is some breeds physically cannot handle high temperatures.

"A smaller dog body, they have a harder time cooling down," Novelli said.

Pet experts also say it's best to keep your dog in a cool space, preferably inside of your home.

But if you have an outdoor dog, Novelli says it's vital you keep them cool.

"Mister, shades, a lot of water," he suggested. "The whole outside dog thing kinda drives us nuts, but give the dog as much shade and water as possible."

Just this year, lawmakers made it illegal to tether or restrain a dog during a heat advisory. It's also against the law for a dog to be tethered outside for more than 10 hours in a 24-hour window.

And as a result of Lily's Law, temperature restrictions are now in place on days where temps reach 105º or higher and pet owners are required to implement cooling devices for pets placed outdoors.