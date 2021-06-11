Heatwave on horizon for Las Vegas area: What to expect, how to stay safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A significant heatwave develops over the west next week in the Las Vegas area, with high temperatures approaching record values as an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect.

WEEKEND EXPECTATIONS, EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

Above-average temperatures are expected this weekend as well with a forecast high of 104º in Las Vegas on Saturday and 108º on Sunday.

Mount Charleston lands in the low 80s with sunshine and a light breeze this weekend.

Dangerous heat arrives Monday as the Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect, lasting through at least Friday. Highs climb near 110º on Monday, 113º on Tuesday, 114º on Wednesday and Thursday and 113º again on Friday.

We expect to at least tie -- and potentially break -- heat records set back in 1940 on several days next week as highs range 10º-15º above the seasonal average.

PROTECT YOURSELF FROM HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS

The best tips to protect yourself from heat-related illnesses are:

Stay hydrated by limiting caffeine and drinking at least half of your body weight in ounces.

Limit time outdoors after 9 a.m. and before sunset.

Take lots of breaks in the AC if you do have to be outside.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when outdoors.

The Excessive Heat Warning starts at 10 a.m. on Monday and lasts through 8 p.m. on Friday.

Times may change, make sure to check back again and watch 13 Action News for updates.