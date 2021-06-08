Lake Mead levels to drop to lowest capacity since filled in 1930s

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The effects of decades-long drought can be seen clearly on the shores of lake mead. Doug Hendrix, the deputy public affairs director for the Bureau of Reclamation warned: "Sometime this week, we’ll get to an elevation around 1071 feet above mean sea level. That’s the lowest the reservoir has been since it was filled in the late 1930s."

Overall, the Colorado River System is down below 50% capacity. Last time lake mead was essentially full was around 2000.

"At Hoover Dam and Lake Mead, we are down to about 36% capacity. This is the effect of 21 consecutive years of drought," Hendrix told us.

So what can be done?

"We’re working with the 7 basin states that depend on water from this reservoir to work on conservation agreements. Also we are working on methodologies to conserve water or keep protection level volumes of water in the reservoir so we don’t have to go into really significant cuts with our water supply," says Hendrix.

Why can’t they just fill it with more water if it’s man made?

"That’s a little difficult. We are about 3 or 4 hundred miles from the Pacific Ocean. We’re getting to the point where we’re exploring a lot of different options like cloud seeding, conservation agreements and desalination of water," said Hendrix.

What you can do at home is try to conserve water as much as possible. Every little drop counts.

Hendrix says: "We’re not able to produce hydro-power below about 950 feet. We still got around a thousand feet of pool elevation level where we can generate hydro-power."

Still, we need consecutive wetter years to see a change. We are at a third less of energy that this reservoir could produce if it was full.

As more and more people are heading out, low water levels are a concern for many. Particularly boaters.

Lake Mead public affairs specialist Chelsea Kennedy says: "This year the biggest impact is going to be the launching here at the lake is mostly going to be on pipe mat and there are going to be short-term closures as the water goes higher and lower for us to change the pipe mat."

Pipe mat is the plan for low water heading into 2022 for recreation access. Lake Mead recreation is committed to spending 5 million on maintaining recreation access this year and 12 million next year.

Closures at the lake aren’t expected to last for too long. You can check lake mead’s recreation website for constant updates.

Lake levels have dropped about 16 feet over this past year and are forecasted to drop about 9 more. Latest projections show that levels will drop below federal threshold, which would promote the government to declare a water shortage.

