New boat ramps installed at Lake Mead amid lowering water levels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Due to declining water levels in Lake Mead the National Parks Service (NPS) says the Echo Bay, Temple Bar, and South Cove launch ramps have transitioned to pipe mats.

Pipe mats are repurposed steel cooling pipes recycled from decommissioned coal-fired power plants that can be used to temporarily extend concrete launch ramps to provide a surface for people to launch their boats.

Each location has two lanes available for launching.

NPS says maintenance crews are installing and repositioning pipe mats to maintain water access, but there will be temporary closures and delays at all launching locations throughout the summer.

For the latest launch ramp conditions visit NPS.gov.