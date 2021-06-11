Lake Mead's Boulder Harbor to close Friday due to water levels

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Boulder Harbor at Lake Mead will be closed on June 11 due to current water levels, the recreation area says.

"The channel depth is about 2.5-foot-deep at current water levels and therefore unfit to continue to provide safe lake access as lake levels lower," said Lake Mead National Recreation Area in a Facebook post.

Hemenway Harbor, about four miles away, will open on the same day.

For ramp status updates at the lake click here.