Lake Mead's Boulder Harbor to close Friday due to water levels

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 10, 2021
LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Boulder Harbor at Lake Mead will be closed on June 11 due to current water levels, the recreation area says.

"The channel depth is about 2.5-foot-deep at current water levels and therefore unfit to continue to provide safe lake access as lake levels lower," said Lake Mead National Recreation Area in a Facebook post.

Hemenway Harbor, about four miles away, will open on the same day.

