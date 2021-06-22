Las Vegas woman arrested after 2 dogs die in garage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman was arrested after her 2 dogs died inside of a garage on Sunday night.

30-year-old Iesha Hill is accused of leaving her 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier named Dive and 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier named Diamond inside the garage for an “excessive period of time.”

Police were called to Hill’s home on Inland Court, near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, by Animal Control officers, whom Hill called to pick up the dogs.

According to the arrest report for Hill, she claimed that the dogs generally had access to the backyard but she put them in the garage because she had company on Father’s Day.

When the Animal Control officer looked in the garage, it appeared that the dogs had been living there for an excessive period of time. There was urine and feces covering the garage and no evidence that the dogs had access to food and water.

The Animal Control officer also observed that Diamond had cuts on its nose and believe the dog was attempting to dig through the concrete to find cooler air.

Police believe that both dogs died of heat exhaustion and that the deaths “were a result of continual and prolonged neglect.”

The temperature on Sunday was 111 degrees and humidity was less than 5%.

Hill is facing two counts of willful or malicious animal abuse. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. June 22.