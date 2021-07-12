Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police officers rescue dog from hot car amid triple-digit temperatures

items.[0].videoTitle
Las Vegas police say they helped rescue another dog from a dangerously hot car.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 20:51:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say they helped rescue another dog from a dangerously hot car.

PREVIOUS: 2 dogs rescued from hot car by Las Vegas police officers

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren shared a tweet on Sunday about the situation, writing officers had to break a window to get the dog free.

Authorities say the dog was in the car for five hours amid the triple-digit heat but was doing much better after he was out of the vehicle.

WEATHER: Las Vegas hits all-time high record of 117 degrees

Officers did not immediately report if the owner will face any charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH