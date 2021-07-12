Las Vegas police officers rescue dog from hot car amid triple-digit temperatures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say they helped rescue another dog from a dangerously hot car.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren shared a tweet on Sunday about the situation, writing officers had to break a window to get the dog free.

Our @LVMPD officers rescued another #dog that was trapped in a #hot car during yesterday’s record breaking heat. The pup was in there for over 5 hours 😡 Plz retweet to prevent this kind of thing from happening again! #LVMPD #Vegas #Cops #sundayvibes #dogsoftwitter #somegoodnews pic.twitter.com/SGMLuC16OG — Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) July 11, 2021

Authorities say the dog was in the car for five hours amid the triple-digit heat but was doing much better after he was out of the vehicle.

WEATHER: Las Vegas hits all-time high record of 117 degrees

Officers did not immediately report if the owner will face any charges.