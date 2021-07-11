Excessive Heat Warning in effect, Las Vegas hits all-time high record of 117º

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas officially hit 117º on Saturday, tying the all-time high-temperature record for the city.

The official recording site for Las Vegas is at McCarran International Airport. It is worth noting that parts of the valley have been hotter — and will be hotter — than the official temperatures recorded.

Las Vegas has hit 117º four other times in recorded history:



June 20, 2017

June 30, 2013

July of 2005

July of 1942

Beyond matching the all-time high, daily high records have been broken over these past few days and record-challenging temperatures are forecasted for Sunday and Monday.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the area through Monday night. The valley will hold onto highs in the triple-digit teens.

A Heat Advisory is also in effect for the Spring Mountains/Red Rock and the Sheep Range. Temperatures there will reach the 90s over the next two days. Along the Colorado River Basin, temperatures are forecasted to flirt with the 120s.

Officials warn this heat can be very dangerous. We are at a “very high” level for heat risk, the highest level at the U.S. National Weather Service.

Heat is also the top weather-related killer in the U.S.

So what can you do? Drink lots of water and stay hydrated, try to avoid spending lots of time outdoors and if you need to be outside, take breaks in the AC or shade.

