CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Las Vegas police rescue dog trapped in hot car

Las Vegas police rescue dog in hot car and it was all caught on body-camera.
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jul 12, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new body camera video from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows officers breaking into a vehicle to save a dog that was stuck inside, in the heat.

In the video, officers got a call from a person who noticed a dog in distress inside an SUV.

RELATED: 2 dogs rescued from hot car by Las Vegas police officers

Officers were forced to break the window to get the dog out.

The owner was inside a store shopping and they were arrested, according to police.

If you see an animal in a hot vehicle call 3-1-1.

