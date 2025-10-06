Victim hospitalized after being shot in an attempted robbery in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is hospitalized after being shot in an attempted robbery in the east valley on Sunday night.
Metro Police received a call about the attempted robbery around 7:42 p.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard, according to Metro.
The victim was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.
The suspect fled and is still at large.
