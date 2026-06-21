Two people held in jail for suspected involvement in fatal 2023 shooting in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are jailed for their suspected involvement in a fatal shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley in April 2023, Channel 13 has learned.

Jail booking records show 48-year-old Lynnarion Washington was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday.

According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, gunshots rang out on a residential street near Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue at 2:20 a.m. on April 1, 2023. Officers responding to the 5900 block of Tamara Costa Court found evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects, police said previously.

In a September 2023 media release, police stated that investigators believe gunfire was exchanged between multiple people inside two vehicles. Investigators previously released video that shows a black SUV pulling up to a local hospital, and four men dropping off a person with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries and was later identified as 18-year-old Curtis Smith.

Police added that they believe the vehicle, a black 2018 Kia, was stolen.

New video shows stolen car sought in Las Vegas homicide case

Court records show a warrant was issued for Washington's arrest on March 26, 2026 — the same day police announced the arrest of 26-year-old Jamario Lofton as a suspect in the investigation.

Washington and Lofton are both facing felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting, including:



murder with a deadly weapon, with intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang

conspiracy to commit murder, with intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang

eight counts of discharging a firearm at or into an occupied vehicle

Both men are being held in the Clark County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond, jail records show.

Court records also show that Washington has another active criminal case for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. During a recent hearing in that case, records state that Washington's defense attorney told the court his client was not present because he "had a murder warrant and was on the run."

As of this report, a date had not been set for Washington's arraignment on charges in this case.

Lofton has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on July 14.

Police have asked that anyone with information about this case reach out to LVMPD's Homicide Section by calling 702-828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.