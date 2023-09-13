VIDEO: New footage shows the stolen car sought by police investigating homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are on the hunt for a stolen vehicle believed to be connected to a homicide investigation, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Detectives asked for the public's help in locating a black 2018 Kia with Nevada license plate LVV0Y8. They believe that vehicle is connected with a fatal shooting on April 1 in the east Las Vegas Valley, near Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

Early that morning, at approximately 2:20 a.m., police say they received a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of Tamara Costa Court.

Officers arriving at the scene located evidence of a shooting but did not find any victims or suspects at the scene, officials stated.

Based on their investigation, police believe "there were two vehicles occupied by multiple subjects shooting at each other."

Both vehicles are said to have left the scene before police officers arrived, but a short time later hospital staff alerted police that "a black SUV occupied by multiple males dropped off an individual suffering from a gunshot wound," police stated.

LVMPD Homicide detectives in Las Vegas are seeking information about a suspected stolen vehicle believed to be connected with a fatal shooting in the east valley on April 1, 2023.

The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Curtis Smith, was pronounced dead a few days after the shooting.

Detectives determined the reported shooting on Tamara Costa Court and Smith's death are connected, according to LVMPD.

Now, homicide detectives are seeking information about the vehicle and its occupants, "who appear to be related to Smith," officials stated.

LVMPD shared a video on its YouTube page showing surveillance footage of the vehicle they're trying to locate.

New video shows stolen car sought in Las Vegas homicide case

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle or the identities of its occupants is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.