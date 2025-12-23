Two arrested for shooting that killed two near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just over a week after the initial incident, police announced the arrest of two people in connection to a shooting in downtown Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, they got a notification from ShotSpotter about the gunfire on Lewis near Charleston.

You can watch the full police briefing here:

FULL BREIFING: Two people shot dead near downtown Las Vegas, police say

When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died at the hospital.

Metro said the shooting started after a group of people got into a fight, eventually firing shots.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified 42-year-old Marquita Wheeler and 18-year-old Tremaine Gentry as suspects in this case.

The two were taken into custody by Fresno Police officers and are being held in the King County jail in California on charges of open murder. They are awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.