Troopers: Lamar Odom hit 100+mph before DUI arrest on Las Vegas highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’re learning more about Lamar Odom’s latest arrest in Las Vegas.
An arrest report says that around 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 17, a Nevada State Police trooper spotted a black SUV speeding northbound on I‑15 near Russell Road.
The trooper estimated the SUV reached 105 mph and noted that even at 110 mph, his patrol car was still losing ground.
The trooper activated his lights and sirens as the SUV changed lanes without signaling before stopping on the right shoulder north of the Spring Mountain Road offramp.
Inside were Odom and an unidentified male passenger, both with red, watery eyes and a strong odor of marijuana. Odom said he was on the phone with his manager and headed home. Initially, he claimed his passenger had been smoking, but later admitted using marijuana earlier that day.
When Odom stepped out, his SUV began rolling, and he put it in park before walking forward — the smell of marijuana still present. He failed field sobriety tests.
During the exam, Odom said he had suffered “12 strokes and six heart attacks” and was “poisoned at a brothel in Pahrump.”
Odom was booked into Clark County jail on charges of speeding, unsafe lane change, and DUI.
