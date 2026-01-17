Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former NBA player Lamar Odom arrested for DUI

<p>FILE - This Jan. 2, 2013, file photo shows Los Angeles Clippers' Lamar Odom during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif. Odom has been transferred from a Los Angeles hospital to a private facility. But there's no word on his condition, three months after he was found unconscious and in critical condition at a Nevada brothel. Family spokeswoman Alvina Alston says Friday, Jan. 8, 2016 that Odom was released from the hospital earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)</p>
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lamar Odom, a former NBA player, was arrested on Saturday for driving under the influence, driving at speeds 41 miles over the posted limit, and failing to maintain lanes, according to Clark County records.

We previously told you about Odom's hospitalization in Pahrump after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in 2015. A report in 2017 shared that that Odom admitted to struggling with substance abuse in the past, blaming cocaine for ending his sports career.

Odom is being held on a $4,000 bail at this time.

