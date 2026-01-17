Former NBA player Lamar Odom arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lamar Odom, a former NBA player, was arrested on Saturday for driving under the influence, driving at speeds 41 miles over the posted limit, and failing to maintain lanes, according to Clark County records.
We previously told you about Odom's hospitalization in Pahrump after he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel in 2015. A report in 2017 shared that that Odom admitted to struggling with substance abuse in the past, blaming cocaine for ending his sports career.
Odom is being held on a $4,000 bail at this time.
