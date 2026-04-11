Three men arrested for street takeover shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three men are facing charges after a shooting that happened at a street takeover event last year.

Nevada State Police officials say the event happened on Dec. 6 near Interstate 15 and Apex.

Investigators heard multiple gunshots coming from a vehicle traveling southbound on I-15 and located a victim who had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Detectives then identified a vehicle believed to be involved in the event as well as possible suspects. On Thursday, law enforcement from Nevada State Police, Metro, and the North Las Vegas SWAT team executed search warrants, which led to the arrests of Joseph Sedillo and Andrue Molina.

A third suspect, later identified as Stephen McNulty, was later located and arrested.

Detectives also found a rifle they believe was involved in the shooting.

Clark County Detention Center records show all three men are currently in custody and facing attempted murder charges.

McNulty is scheduled to be in court on Saturday for a pre-trial custody status check. Molina and Sedillo are scheduled to be in court on Tuesday to be arraigned.