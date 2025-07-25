Third suspect jailed in connection with fatal shooting at Pahrump's 'Movies in the Park'

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A third suspect has been jailed in connection with the fatal shooting at Pahrump's Ian Deutch Park earlier this month, Channel 13 has learned.

Investigators are now accusing Nevaeh Miller of making untrue and misleading statements to law enforcement officers investigating the death of Joseph Perry, according to a Nye County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Perry, 22, was reportedly trying to break up a fight during a community Movies in the Park event on July 5 when he was shot. Investigators state he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

In the days that followed, Nye County investigators would identify at least three people believed to be involved in the shooting and issue warrants for their arrests. One of the three, police later said, was considered a person of interest and only wanted for questioning.

WATCH | After the shooting, Perry's mother made a tearful plea for the suspects to turn themselves in:

Mother of victim asks suspects to turn themselves in

On July 7, one of the suspects, Carlos Blakely, surrendered to law enforcement in Las Vegas and was taken into custody. The following day, a second suspect, Anthony Aguilar, turned himself in to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, along with the person of interest investigators had previously identified.

An arrest report notes Blakely "did not give any statement" and had no phone in his possession when he surrendered. Investigators would later accuse Miller of helping to conceal Blakely's phone from law enforcement.

Details have been redacted from the report given to Channel 13, but it appears to indicate that investigators started looking into Miller after monitoring recorded jail conversations in the weeks following Blakely's and Aguilar's arrests.

Miller was arrested on July 22 and booked into Nye County's jail for harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender; destroying or concealing evidence; and making a false statement to and/or obstructing a public officer.

"Neveah Miller committed the crime of accessory after the fact and concealing evidence by providing misleading information about the whereabouts of Blakeley's phone and by there material evidence to a felony crime," the report states. "Miller also committed the crime of obstruction by willfully making untrue and misleading statements to law enforcement."