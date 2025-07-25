Police activity seen near Harry Reid International Airport, expect traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic cameras show police activity on a median near Harry Reid International Airport by South Maryland Parkway and East Russell Road.

LVMPD shared that "units from Major Violators were requested to assist with stopping and detaining subjects related to an ongoing investigation," who are now being questioned by investigators.

RTC

Motorists can expect delays for the next hour or so as eastbound lanes remain affected, according to LVPMD.