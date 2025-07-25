Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police activity seen near Harry Reid International Airport, expect traffic delays

Police activity on Russell and Maryland
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic cameras show police activity on a median near Harry Reid International Airport by South Maryland Parkway and East Russell Road.

LVMPD shared that "units from Major Violators were requested to assist with stopping and detaining subjects related to an ongoing investigation," who are now being questioned by investigators.

Motorists can expect delays for the next hour or so as eastbound lanes remain affected, according to LVPMD.

