Report reveals most likely cause of death for dog found in a crate near east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly two weeks after a dog was found dead in a crate near east Las Vegas, more details are coming to light as to what led to the dog's death.

According to a veterinary forensic evaluation, it appears the dog died from heat-related illness.

"While it cannot be definitively determined whether the dog died inside the crate or was placed there after death, the findings are strongly consistent with fatal heat-related illness," the report said.

At the scene, authorities were able to determine that the dog did not die where it was found.

Police had asked the owner to come forward in order to learn more about this incident.

"Regardless of whether death occurred in the crate or prior to placement, the environmental conditions and physiological findings point to heatstroke as the most likely cause of death," the report continued. "The conditions in which this dog was found raises serious concerns regarding the circumstances of his death and the length of time he remained exposed in the environment, and suggests significant and preventable suffering and severe neglect under veterinary and animal welfare standards. Further investigation into the care, supervision and living conditions prior to death for this animal is warranted."

Channel 13 has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which confirmed that their officers are still investigating this incident as a criminal matter.

