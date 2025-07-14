Movies in the Park in Pahrump to resume after temporary suspension due to shooting

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Movies in the Park in Pahrump will be resuming on Saturday after its temporary suspension following the fatal shooting that left a man dead on Saturday, July 5.
The movie series will resume with a showing of "Captain America: Brave New World."
Residents are invited to bring chairs, blankets and loved ones.
The movie series will be held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park and will start around 8:15 p.m.
"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" was initially scheduled for July 12 but has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 9.
The Town of Pahrump encourages attendees to create a welcoming and respectful atmosphere for all.
All the suspects in the Pahrump shooting have turned themselves in. One of the suspects appearing in court on Saturday, July 12.
