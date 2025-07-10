Suspect in fatal Pahrump park shooting to be held without bail during Nye County court appearance

UPDATE

Carlos Blakely appeared in court in Nye County on July 12, where the judge ruled that he would not receive bail.

Identified as the getaway driver for a deadly shooting in Pahrump last weekend. Blakely is being charged with open murder.

You can watch the first appearance here:

Carlos Blakely's appearance in court (video courtesy of KVPM)

Blakely is expected to be back in court on July 17.

ORIGINAL STORY

One of the suspects in a deadly weekend shooting has been ordered back to Pahrump after appearing in court Thursday morning.

Carlos Blakely had a brief hearing in Justice Court. Because he surrendered himself to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a hearing needed to be held to extradite him back to Pahrump, where he will face charges related to the death of Joey Perry.

You can watch the full extradition hearing here:

Full extradition hearing for one suspect in fatal Pahrump shooting

Perry was shot and killed while attempting to break up a fight between the suspects and another group of people near the parking lot.

Initially, police responded to the fight and had left because the fight was no longer happening, 10 minutes later the shooting would occur, according to authorities.

WATCH : Mother seeks justice after son shot and killed at Pahrump park during weekend event