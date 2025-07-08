Mother seeks justice after son shot and killed at Pahrump park during weekend event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One suspect has turned himself in while authorities continue searching for two others involved in the deadly shooting of Joey Perry.

A heartbroken mother is pleading for justice after her 22-year-old son was shot and killed at a park in Pahrump over the weekend.

Jhovani Carrillo continues to follow this story as the search for suspects continues.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday at Ian Deutch Memorial Park shortly after the conclusion of Pahrump's weekly "Movie in the Park " family event, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

"He always tried to get everybody to laugh. He was giving, he was loving. He'd give somebody the shirt off his back," said Mari Ausiello, Joey's mother. "He was a protector, he loved kids. He would protect any kids,"

Initially, police responded to the fight and left because the fight was no longer happening. Ten minutes later, the shooting would occur, according to authorities.

"He was involved in protecting some juveniles when those initial fights broke out. However, we do not know if any of that was connected to the shooting," said Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill.

According to authorities, witnesses saw three men leave in a red vehicle before hearing what was described as automatic gunfire. The vehicle then fled at high speed.

Ausiello told me that Joey, the youngest of four siblings, was at the park to watch the movie.

"You know, they [shooters] did just take from his family. They took from so many in this community. There's a lot of people that loved him," Ausiello said.

Police have identified three Pahrump locals as suspects involved in the shooting: 19-year-old Fabian Ferrante, 18-year-old Carlos Blakely, and 17-year-old Anthony Aguilar.

Authorities say Blakely has turned himself in and is facing a murder charge, while the search for Ferrante and Aguilar continues.

"Please turn yourselves in. I need justice for my baby. My baby did not deserve this," Ausiello said.

A candlelight vigil will be held at Ian Deutch Park on Friday. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

